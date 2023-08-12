Shelter Island’s Union Chapel to host Art Sunday

Shelter Island’s Union Chapel in the Grove. (Reporter file photo)

On Sunday, Aug. 13, Union Chapel will showcase the work of Island artists, including paintings, sketches, photographs and needlepoint, to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the transfer of chapel ownership from the Shelter Island Heights Association to the Chapel’s Board of Trustees.

Trustee Olive Reich, an accomplished watercolor artist, created a painting of the front of the Chapel to commemorate that event in the summer of 1978.

Any mention of art at the Chapel must also include the “Marine Mosiac” windows of local artist Walter Brigham Cole. Not technically stained glass, though they rival the beauty of the other stained glass windows, Brigham’s effects were achieved by the use of shells, stones and chunks of broken glass, assembled and cemented together with a special lead compound.

Picture book illustrator, writer and Presbyterian preacher Rev. Candace Whitman will speak at this

celebration of art. Active in the art world, she leads retreats that bring together visual art and spirituality, using art as “a window to deeper faith.”

Music will be provided by flautist Jean Hendrickson.

Join us on August 13 at 10:30 a.m. for Art Sunday with Rev. Candace Whitman, guest musician Jean Hendrickson, and a display of local artists’ work. The outdoor service will be followed by a reception catered by Stars Café. In case of inclement weather, the service will move indoors.

Next week: Bishop Andrew St. John of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, New York City.