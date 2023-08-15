Brains battle it out at the Shelter Island Library

(Credit: Courtesy image)

Did you know who Elizabeth Taylor’s first husband was? Or who Johnny Carson replaced on the Tonight Show?

If you did, then you would easily be a contender in Team Trivia at the library with Bob DeStefano asking the questions.

Quizmaster Bob. (Reporter file)

Last Thursday Battle of the Brains Team Trivia was back at the Shelter Island Public Library with a full house of teams.

Bob played the part of Alex Trebeck and asked 50 general knowledge questions to teams of four players. Winners usually have 40 to 43 correct answers, and this night was the same, with the winning team answering 38 correct answers out of 50 questions.

The winning team named themselves the “Know It Alls” and on this night they were aptly named. Team members were JoAnn LoBue, Jonathan Schrott, Steve Haddy and Vinnie Cosenza.

The Library did a great job and even served lemonade and snacks to players.

Congratulations to the winners and we will see you at the next Battle in about a month.