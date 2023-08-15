Daily Update: Shelter Island Police Department blotter; look to the heavens
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
High school senior spreads Ukraine knowledge through free libraries at local businesses
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
‘Stop the Violence’ hoops tourney draws top talent, big crowds
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Aug. 15, 2023
Just Saying: Look to the heavens
NORTHFORKER
Art shows and exhibits on the North Fork to visit this August
North Fork Dream Home: Spacious Southern living in East Marion
SOUTHFORKER
Inaugural Black Authors Festival hits Sag Harbor this Saturday
5 hidden-gem Hamptons campgrounds for one last summer outdoor escape
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 79 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.