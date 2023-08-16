Smoldering fire at Recycling Center is out: Highway Superintendent says it shouldn’t flare again

A long-smoldering mulch fire, similar to the one above, was reported at the Recycling Center. (Adobe stock photo)

For close to two weeks, residents living near the town Recycling Center have been troubled by the odor of a mulch fire.

The fire is now out, but the smell of mulch could still hang in the air, Public Works Commissioner Brian Sherman told the Town Board at Tuesday’s work session.

Steps are being taken to ensure another mulch fire doesn’t happen again, Mr. Sherman added.

Heavy rain over the past several days resulted in heat and steam created at the thick pile, which ignited the fire and resulted in the odor, he said. Windy weather didn’t help the situation, carrying the smell farther than on calm days.

Residents started to complain about the odors shortly after midnight on Aug. 5, sharing their concerns on social media. “We are on top of it and hope we won’t see any more fires,” Mr. Sherman said.

On a separate Fire District issue, the Town Board, during a special meeting following the work session, voted to set a public hearing on the department’s plan to incorporate as a not-for-profit corporation — the Shelter Island Fire Department Inc.

The hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 19, at 6 p.m. The vote was 4-0 with Deputy Supervisor Amber Brach-Williams recusing herself because she is treasurer of the Board of Fire Commissioners.