Shelter Island Calendar of Events: Aug. 17, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Bingo Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 29, please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.

Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Community Chess, 2 p.m. Johnny Dawson and his grandfather Jonas Gayer have organized a chess program at the library for all skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

Great Decisions – The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, 5:30 p.m. (Library In Person/Zoom) Peter Pettibone, with over 40 years of international law firm experience, has worked in both Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Pettibone will share his vast knowledge of Russia and Ukraine at this crucial time. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island School Tennis Courts. Registration is due by Aug. 17 at the library or at eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-library-tennis-tournament-tickets-658727099487?aff=oddtdtcreator

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

ArtSI Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Free. visit artsi.info for map of 21 open studios.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

ArtSI Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Free. visit artsi.info for map of 21 open studios.

MONDAY, AUGUST 21

CAST food van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23

Friends of CAST Summer Soiree, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., 23 Westmoreland Drive, Music, Drinks & Hors d’oeuvres. $50. Benefits CAST’s mobile pantry and resource center serving neighbors in need on the Island. https://SIFriendsofCAST.givesmart.com

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Wednesdays through Labor Day. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin

FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

Friday Night Dialogue: Digital Madness – Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, 7 p.m. (In Person and Zoom) will share his analysis of the impacts of overdependence on technology and constant reliance on devices. Long Island Public Radio Show host Gianna Volpe will interview Dr. Kardaras, as well as facilitate audience questions. Register at silibrary.org

Perlman Music Program, The Renaissance Quartet, 7 p.m. $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 26

Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.

Community Chess (All Ages), 2 p.m. A community chess program at the library for all age groups and skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.

Creekside Concert: Jake Blount, Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m) Price: $25; free for kids 10 and under.Tickets: www.sylvestermanor.org/music

Perlman Music Program Concert, 7 p.m. Danbi Um, violin, with Amy Yang, piano, $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, August 17, 9 – 10 a.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, August 21, 2 – 3 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, August 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, August 22, 1 – 3 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE – PUBLIC WORKSHOP

Thursday, August 24, 7 – 9 p.m. ZOOM Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86785970098 Meeting ID: 291 594 158 72 Passcode: wmZVup Audio: (646) 931-3860. If you have questions email or call Clerk Coco Lee Thuman