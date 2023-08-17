Shelter Island Calendar of Events: Aug. 17, 2023
EVERY WEEK
AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.
Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*
Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org
CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*
Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org
Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.
Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.
Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*
Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org
Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*
Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*
*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.
SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS
Bingo Southold American Legion Hall, Tuesday, Aug. 29, please call 631-749-1059 to sign up.
Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.
Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon
Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information
Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.
Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.
Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059
Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]
Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder
Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059
Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.
Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.
If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Story Thyme at the Sylvester Manor Farmstand (Ages 2+), 10:30 a.m.
Bubble Hour (Ages 2-5), 11 a.m. Weather permitting, outside under the tent with bubble machine. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Community Chess, 2 p.m. Johnny Dawson and his grandfather Jonas Gayer have organized a chess program at the library for all skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.
PROGRAMS FOR ADULTS
THURSDAY, AUGUST 17
Great Decisions – The U.S., Russia, and Ukraine, 5:30 p.m. (Library In Person/Zoom) Peter Pettibone, with over 40 years of international law firm experience, has worked in both Russia and Ukraine. Mr. Pettibone will share his vast knowledge of Russia and Ukraine at this crucial time. Register at silibrary.org
SATURDAY, AUGUST 19
Shelter Island Library Tennis Tournament, 8 a.m. Shelter Island School Tennis Courts. Registration is due by Aug. 17 at the library or at eventbrite.com/e/shelter-island-library-tennis-tournament-tickets-658727099487?aff=oddtdtcreator
Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.
ArtSI Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Free. visit artsi.info for map of 21 open studios.
SUNDAY, AUGUST 20
ArtSI Studio Tour, 12 – 5 p.m. Free. visit artsi.info for map of 21 open studios.
MONDAY, AUGUST 21
CAST food van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 23
Friends of CAST Summer Soiree, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., 23 Westmoreland Drive, Music, Drinks & Hors d’oeuvres. $50. Benefits CAST’s mobile pantry and resource center serving neighbors in need on the Island. https://SIFriendsofCAST.givesmart.com
Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com
Pridwin Cookout, 5-8:45, $65 pp. Wednesdays through Labor Day. Register at caperesorts.com/pridwin
FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
Friday Night Dialogue: Digital Madness – Dr. Nicholas Kardaras, 7 p.m. (In Person and Zoom) will share his analysis of the impacts of overdependence on technology and constant reliance on devices. Long Island Public Radio Show host Gianna Volpe will interview Dr. Kardaras, as well as facilitate audience questions. Register at silibrary.org
Perlman Music Program, The Renaissance Quartet, 7 p.m. $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 26
Havens Market, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., History Center, 16 S. Ferry Rd. Rain or shine, no pets.
Community Chess (All Ages), 2 p.m. A community chess program at the library for all age groups and skill levels. Visit silibrary.org to register.
Creekside Concert: Jake Blount, Sylvester Manor, 5 p.m. (gates open at 4 p.m) Price: $25; free for kids 10 and under.Tickets: www.sylvestermanor.org/music
Perlman Music Program Concert, 7 p.m. Danbi Um, violin, with Amy Yang, piano, $35. Visit perlmanmusicprogram.org to purchase tickets.
TOWN MEETINGS
Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.
GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE
Thursday, August 17, 9 – 10 a.m.
WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, August 21, 2 – 3 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE
Monday, August 21, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.
TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION
Tuesday, August 22, 1 – 3 p.m.
ZBA HEARING
Wednesday, August 23, 7:30 – 8:30 p.m.
COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE – PUBLIC WORKSHOP
Thursday, August 24, 7 – 9 p.m. ZOOM Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86785970098 Meeting ID: 291 594 158 72 Passcode: wmZVup Audio: (646) 931-3860. If you have questions email or call Clerk Coco Lee Thuman