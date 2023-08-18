Free school supplies for Island kids provided by nonprofit

The Manhanset Firehouse on Cobbetts Lane, where free supplies and backpacks will be available to children on Monday. (Credit: Julie Lane)

With classes set to begin Wednesday, Sept. 6, for Shelter Island School students, the Center for Advocacy Support Transformation ( CAST) will be visiting the Island to distribute free backpacks with supplies for students on Monday, Aug. 21, between 3 and 6 p.m. at the the Manhanset Firehouse on Cobbetts Lane.

There is no charge to recipients.

CAST is based in Southold, but has been operating a mobile van to bring food and other items to Islanders.

The organization operates on a small budget and fundraising programs but contributions are always welcome. Many farms and businesses regularly contribute goods to assist those in need with food, and others contribute clothing, toys, and various other items.

The organization also assists with job training, programs for adults and programs to help students succeed in school. The organization also assists with connections to provide help in paying utility bills, accessing heating oil in winter months and other services.

In addition to serving needs of children, seniors and people with disabilities, clients include workers at vineyards, farms, boatyards, restaurants and hotels, workers at retirement communities and local stores as well as some who assist to maintain residents’ homes.

Contributions may be made online at castnorthfork.org/donate or by mailing contributions to CAST at P.O. Box 1566, Southold, NY 11971.

A list of other items the organization needs to recycle to those in need is on the website at castnorthfork.org.