Daily Update: Jim Dougherty’s last interview; a welcome home
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 22, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Remembering the many roles of Jim Dougherty’s life: The former supervisor’s last interview
Codger’s Column: A welcome home
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Country Time Cycle shop in Mattituck gears up to close down
East End Arts attracts new studio manager
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Opposition grows to proposed development at Calverton’s Enterprise Park
High School club aims to bolster healthy relationships
NORTHFORKER
This Old Place: Discover Long Island’s last true blacksmith in Greenport
North Fork Dream Home: Live life in luxury with this Orient Estate
SOUTHFORKER
Southforker Stories: Dig into the bounty of South Fork farms
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.