Daily Update: No cellphones in school classes; Justice Court reports
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 23, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Can you hear your teacher now? There will be no cellphones in Shelter Island School classes
Shelter Island Justice Court reports: Aug. 23, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Disgraced ex-county police chief James Burke busted in prostitution sting
Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital presents appreciation plaque to Claudio’s
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Grant funds will restore historic cemeteries
NORTHFORKER
At Cornell Cooperative Extention’s research vineyard, Alice Wise has always had an eye toward the future
Photos: Long Island Wine Country 50th Anniversary Grand Celebration
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Seasoned Fork’s garden lavender scones
Gardening between seasons on the East End
