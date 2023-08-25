Celebrating the National Peachtime: A slice of summer heaven

One of summer’s splendors — peach crumble. (Credit: Charity Robey)

August 24 is National Peach Pie Day, and here on Shelter Island we know how to celebrate the National Peachtime.

The Reporter’s Susan Carey Dempsey said, “I could surely wax rhapsodic — did I just say that? — about Briermere’s peach-blueberry-cream, what I have declared the Queen of Pies.”

If that sounds extreme to you, then you may not have tasted that pie, a situation you should remedy immediately. And even if you love the cream pie, but aren’t sure you can handle more than one piece, make sure to buy their peaches, which are often quite large, delicious, and grown on some very pampered trees sheltered by a ridge between them and Long Island Sound.

Here’s a twist on the traditional peach pie, and Susan suggests, since National Peach Pie Day comes but once a year, a celebratory scoop of vanilla ice cream might be a festive addition.

If you split the fruit in half and scoop out the pit, you get a nice pocket to fill with the brown-sugar crumble and almonds. The peaches will hold their shape; the flesh is creamy and soft, the topping crunchy and almonds browned. It’s O.K. to use smaller peaches, but you’ll have to do a lot more peeling, and shorten the cooking time by about half.

Roasted Peaches with Brown-Sugar Crumble

Two to four peaches make 4 servings.

2 baseball-size peaches or 4 smaller ones.

½ cup flour

½ cup brown sugar

½ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground cardamom

1/3 cup cold unsalted butter

1/3 cup slivered almonds

1. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

2. Using a large slotted spoon, lower each peach into boiling water for 30 seconds. Remove, cool immediately by running the peach under cold water. Slip the skin off.

3. Cut each peach in half, starting at the stem end, and cutting through the flesh to the pit, 360 degrees around the peach. With one hand on one half of the peach, and one on the other, twist the two halves free of the pit. You may have to use a spoon to pry the pit out of one of the halves.

4. Line the bottom of a baking dish with a piece of parchment, and butter the parchment. Place the peaches on the buttered parchment with pitted side up, making a cup that will hold the crumble.

5. Mix the flour, sugar and spices in a bowl and using your fingers, incorporate the butter until the mixture is crumbly. Sprinkle the mixture over the peaches, and distribute the slivered almonds on top of each peach.

6. Bake at 375 degrees for 40 minutes until the topping is brown and the peaches still hold their shape.