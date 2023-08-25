Daily Update: Manor Farm to be celebrated at Harvest Sunday at Union Chapel; Real Estate Transfers
Here are the headlines for Friday, August 25, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Harvest Sunday at Union Chapel: Manor Farm to be celebrated
Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 24, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Local first responders practice saving ‘victims’ during mass casualty incident training
Steven Grattan appointed Town Police Department’s new captain
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
RISE combats teen suicide with school supply drive
Holistic skincare spa, Zephyr Aesthetics, opens in Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
Say farewell to summer at the 2nd annual Northforker Wine & Food Classic
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 25
SOUTHFORKER
Steedy as she goes: Gallop on over to the 48th annual Hampton Classic!
Southside Sips: Cherry Blossom Spritz
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.