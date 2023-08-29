Daily Update: Strongpoint Theinert South Ferry cruise to raise funds; Island School Soccer team ready to take the field

Shelter Island School Soccer Coach Chris Conrady, in goal at Monday’s practice at Fiske Field, is leading the first soccer team to wear the school’s colors in more than 30 years. (Credit: Adam Bundy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Strongpoint Theinert South Ferry cruise to raise funds for veterans’ retreat

Something new at Shelter Island School: Soccer team ready to take the field

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Police Department testing body-worn cameras through pilot program

‘Once in a blue moon’ is happening soon

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

NORTHFORKER

Catapano Dairy Farm celebrates 20 years by giving back to the community

SOUTHFORKER

Make Marilee’s Farmstand in Sagaponack your one-stop veggie shop

