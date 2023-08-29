Daily Update: Strongpoint Theinert South Ferry cruise to raise funds; Island School Soccer team ready to take the field
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, August 29, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Strongpoint Theinert South Ferry cruise to raise funds for veterans’ retreat
Something new at Shelter Island School: Soccer team ready to take the field
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Police Department testing body-worn cameras through pilot program
‘Once in a blue moon’ is happening soon
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
NORTHFORKER
Catapano Dairy Farm celebrates 20 years by giving back to the community
SOUTHFORKER
Make Marilee’s Farmstand in Sagaponack your one-stop veggie shop
