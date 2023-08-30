Daily Update: Island Snapper Derby Returns; Once in a blue moon is happening tonight

(Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, August 30, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Snapper Derby returns: Fishing contest for the holiday weekend

Once in a blue moon is happening soon — like tonight

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Hard-fought soccer rivalry reaches end; Center Moriches 3, Mattituck 1

Local state parks to stay open for super blue moon and Saturn viewing

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves set sights on return to gridiron glory

NORTHFORKER

Meet the new owners of Aldo’s Coffee Company in Greenport

50 years of artisan goods and vintage signs at the Jamesport Country Store

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Pasta alla Nerano

South Fork Dream Home: Back to the past — from the future

