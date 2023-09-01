Daily Update: Island families get set for school ahead of Labor Day weekend; Mashomack pursues community outreach

Hudson, left, and Garrett Payne will be starting school on Sept. 6. (Credit: Alexander Binder)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 1, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island families get set for school as Labor Day weekend approaches

Mashomack pursues community outreach

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village eyes changes to zoning code

Peconic County Brewing beset by financial woes, closes abruptly

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Bay Medical Center’s new cardiac testing technology saves lives

Eastern Suffolk BOCES teacher arrested on rape charges

NORTHFORKER

Waterdrinker Family Farm & Garden opens today in Riverhead

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of September 1

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Sagaponack Farm Distillery’s Gin and Juice

Calling all symphony lovers! The Hamptons Festival of Music starts at LTV on Sunday

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

