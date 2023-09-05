Daily Update: Lions Club Snapper Derby was a success; Police Department Blotter
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Lions Club Snapper Derby a super success
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 5, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Town Board grants unanimous approvals for promotions in police department
Kait’s Angels annual community yard sale beneficiaries named
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Controversy continues to swirl around EPCAL deal
North Fork back-to-school guide 2023
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Burgercade
Albariño: The North Fork’s rising star
SOUTHFORKER
She sells seashells, via cool jewelry and accessories, by the Montauk seashore
Sag Harbor shop owner’s new book chronicles the past of the East End
