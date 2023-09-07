Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 7, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 4 p.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information.

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Great Decisions: America, As Others See Us, 5:30 p.m. (In-Person/Zoom) J. Paul Martin who founded and directed Columbia University’s Center for the Study of Human Rights and Ana Cutter Patel, a U.S. Representative for Front Line Defenders, an international human rights organization. Register at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

East End Seaport Museum, Greenport 5 – 7 p.m. Free. Gabriella Macari will lead a discussion on wine and farming, followed by a tasting.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Fighting Chance Cruise around Shelter Island: From Sag Harbor’s Long Wharf, events start at 3:30 – a flotilla of motor yachts leave promptly at 4 p.m. to circle the Island and should return to Long Wharf by 7:30 pm. Tickets are $250 per person and can be purchased at fightingchance.org

Sylvester Manor Film Screening, 6:30 p.m., Manor Grounds. On the Water + In the Field : a reception and screening of the current episode, on the Cornell Cooperative Extension shellfish and habitat work being conducted in Shelter Island’s waters, hard clam research, the 2023 Back to the Bays collaborations, and more. Tickets are free for the event, but space is limited so please reserve your ticket at https//onthewaterscreeningsylvestemanor.eventbrite.com

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Library Book & Author Luncheon. 12:30 p.m. – Ram’s Head Inn. A conversation between authors Sam Lipsyte and Robert Lipsyte about Sam’s most recent novel and his writing life. Tickets are $85 and are available for purchase at the library or at silibrary.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

CAST Food Van, 3-6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

Ram’s Head Inn Seafood Boil, First responders 25% off beverages. 5-8 p.m. Live music, lawn games, $72 pp. Reserve at theramsheadinn.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Sylvester Manor History & Heritage Tour, 1-1:45 p.m., 80 N. Ferry Rd. Learn about the three cultures that came together in 1651 when Shelter Island was established. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information and tickets: $25 each.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Mashomack Coastal Cleanup , 9– 11 a.m. Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, Gardiner’s Bay C.C., for Information call 518-654-4747 or [email protected]

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SENIOR VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pharmacists from Rite Aid will be in the library Community Room to administer flu shots and vaccines for shingles, pneumonia and DTAP. Bring your health insurance information and a photo ID. Please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 to reserve a time slot.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, September 7, 6 to 7 p.m.

COMMUNITY PRESERVATION FUND ADVISORY BOARD

Monday, September 11, 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.

WMAC

Monday, September 11, 6 to 8 p.m.

TAYLOR’S ISLAND PRESERVATION AND MANAGEMENT COMMITTEE

Tuesday, September 12, 9 to 10 a.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, September 12, 1 to 3 p.m.

PLANNING BOARD

Tuesday, September 12, 7 to 8 p.m.

VILLAGE OF DERING HARBOR

Board of Trustees Meeting

Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m., Village Hall