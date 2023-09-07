Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers: Sept. 7, 2023

(Credit: Reporter file)

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., dated July 21, 2023. There were no Shelter Island listings for this week.

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Charles & Linda Dellavecchia, 28 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-36) (R) $925,000

• Amy & Erik Boyle to Oregon Mulberry LLC, Mulberry Street (1000-83-2-12.006) (V) $750,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 160 Route 25 LLC to Rooster Cogburn LLC, 160 Main Road (1000-34-2-1) (V) $1,750,000

• Estate of Donald Passudetti to David & Mary DeSetta, 1775 Gull Pond Lane (1000-35-4-14) R) $1,670,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Clifford & Diane Berry to North Shore Property Ventures LLC, 24 Fox Lane (600-68-2-23.002) (R) $772,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Robert & Carol McIlvain to Victoria Ryder, 895 Delmar Drive (1000-127-4-15) (R) $789,999

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Gull Dip LLC to Gabriella Macari, 245 Rachels Road (1000-108-4-7.043) (R) $1,625,000

• Adam Glick to Molly Brown & Jason Scott, 10575 Old Sound Avenue (1000-122-1-4) (R) $975,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Dina & Robert Frankfort to Paul & Merryl Siegel, 34 Wake Robin Lane (600-20-7-6) (R) $857,500

• 1st Kindred LLC to Lady Caicedo & Daniela Mesa, 38 Dolphin Way (600-17-2-2) (R) $670,000

• JRE & C LLC to Rolando Catalan, 507 Doctors Path (600-65-1-6) (R) $500,000

• Kelly Pickering to Gloria & Erick Flores, 15 Blackberry Commons (600-109.01-1-15) (R) $400,000

SOUTH JAMESPORT (11970)

• Nancy Meier to Brian & Kristin Meier, 140 Point Street (600-92-1-11.001) (R) $534,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Roberts Premier Development LLC to Patrick & Kerry Dineen, 4365 Oaklawn Avenue Extension (1000-70-10-11) (R) $1,450,000

• Philip & Ann Pennisi to Adam Lefkowitz & Deborah Mason, 2570 Wells Avenue (1000-70-3-22.009)(R) $999,999

• Estate of Helen Finne to Adam & Marisa Gelb, 2670 Boisseau Avenue (1000-55-6-11) (R) $649,000

• Estate of Charlotte Penza to Ellen & Edward Quackenbush, 1505 Hiawathas Path (1000-78-3-57) (R) $528,000

• Christine Franke & Gary Dinizio to Miranda Franke, 100 Old Shipyard Lane (1000-64-2-52) (R) $375,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• John & Mary Olsen Trust to Patricia Poldino & Steven Naginsky, 50 Oakwood Drive (600-33-2-20) (R) $626,000

• David F Sappe (Referee) & George & Judith LaMond (Defendants) to JAG Property Management Inc, 172 Herod Point Road (600-26-3-6) (R) $301,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)