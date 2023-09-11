Daily Update: A Shelter Island priest remembers 9/11
Here are the headlines for Monday, September 11, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A few weeks in September: A Shelter Island priest remembers 9/11
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Long Island Republicans demand that Gov. Hochul rescind state’s sanctuary status
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Life Lessons from Peconic Landing: Dr. Walton Shreeve
NORTHFORKER
Shelter Island gets its first vineyard: Fourth vintage on its way
SOUTHFORKER
The Beacon, reborn: the mighty Montauk Lighthouse shines on
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.