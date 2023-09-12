Daily Update

Daily Update: Shelter Island Trucks and Trades fair to return this autumn

By Reporter Staff

A boy and his truck(s). Oscar Fishman brought his red pickup to meet the town dump truck on the school grounds at last September’s Trucks and Trades Fair. (Credit: Susan Carey Dempsey)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair to return: Event to kick off autumn

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

SWR Wildcats fall short in steamy season opener

Rough first half swamps Riverhead Blue Waves

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Unraveling the mystery and method of ‘market price’ seafood

Porters off to solid start with dominating home opener

NORTHFORKER

Couple creating an explosion of pop art, ramen, tacos and Filipino fusion inside Mattituck’s forthcoming Pookaberry Cafe

North Fork Dream Home: Bucolic, breathy and well-built in Orient

SOUTHFORKER

Orient author Alexander Stille explores little-known Hamptons cult in The Sullivanians

For your High Holy Days dinner, leave it up to these South Fork pros

