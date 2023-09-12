Daily Update: Shelter Island Trucks and Trades fair to return this autumn
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 12, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair to return: Event to kick off autumn
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
SWR Wildcats fall short in steamy season opener
Rough first half swamps Riverhead Blue Waves
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Unraveling the mystery and method of ‘market price’ seafood
Porters off to solid start with dominating home opener
NORTHFORKER
Couple creating an explosion of pop art, ramen, tacos and Filipino fusion inside Mattituck’s forthcoming Pookaberry Cafe
North Fork Dream Home: Bucolic, breathy and well-built in Orient
SOUTHFORKER
Orient author Alexander Stille explores little-known Hamptons cult in The Sullivanians
For your High Holy Days dinner, leave it up to these South Fork pros