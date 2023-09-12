Shelter Island Trucks and Trades Fair to return: Event to kick off autumn
Following up on its successful launch in 2022, the Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Trucks & Trades Fair will return on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
There will be plenty of trade vehicles, big trucks and construction equipment to explore on the Shelter Island School parking lot and grounds. The fair will feature DJ music, lawn games, food, ice cream, vendors and a photo booth.
Kids of all ages are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and hang out to enjoy the day. The suggested donation is $5 per person.