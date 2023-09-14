Coastal Cleanup Day for Shelter Island is Saturday: Volunteer to clean up beaches

Picking up garbage at Mashomack a few years ago as part of the International Coastal Cleanup. (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

Saturday, Sept. 16, is International Coastal Cleanup Day. You can be part of this effort, by joining Mashomack’s Coastal Cleanup , from 9 to 11 a.m.

Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life.

Volunteers should meet at Mashomack’s Visitor Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Mashomack will supply work gloves, bags and transportation. Participants should bring a water bottle, have sun and insect protection and wear comfortable shoes for walking on the beach.

Email [email protected] for more information.

Volunteers from over 100 countries work together on this day to help make a difference in the way the beaches, coasts, seas and oceans are able to survive and thrive.