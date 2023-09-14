Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 14, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3PM in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

Sylvester Manor History & Heritage Tour, 1-1:45 p.m., 80 N. Ferry Rd. Learn about the three cultures that came together in 1651 when Shelter Island was established. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information and tickets: $25 each.

Taylor’s Island Foundation event, 5-7:30 p.m.,White Oak Wine Garden, 2 Manwaring Rd., $100. Appetizers and beverages. RSVP with your check to the Taylor’s Island Foundation P.O. Box 524, Shelter Island Heights, NY 11965 or visit taylorsisland.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Mashomack Coastal Cleanup, 9 – 11 a.m. Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life. Volunteers should meet at Mashomack’s Visitor Center at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Mashomack will supply work gloves, bags and transportation. Participants should bring a water bottle, have sun and insect protection and wear comfortable shoes for walking on the beach. Email [email protected] for more information.

Shelter Island Chamber of Commerce Trucks & Trades Fair, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

CAST Food Van, 3- 6 p.m., 61 Cobbetts Lane.

Paul R. Carey Memorial Golf Outing, Gardiner’s Bay C.C., for Information call 518-654-4747 or [email protected]

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

SENIOR VACCINATION CLINIC, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. Pharmacists from Rite Aid will be in the library Community Room to administer flu shots and vaccines for shingles, pneumonia and DTAP. Bring your health insurance information and a photo ID. Please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059 to reserve a time slot.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

The Hank Williams Century Featuring Tennessee Walt, 6 p.m. To marks the 100th birthday of singer/songwriter Hank Williams, “Tennessee Walt” sings and tells the story behind the classics such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hey, Good-Looking,” and “Jambalaya.” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD

Thursday, Sept. 14, 7 to 8 p.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, Sept. 18, 2 to 3:30 p.m.

RECREATION COMMITTEE

Monday, Sept. 18, 6 to 7 p.m.

CONSERVATION ADVISORY COUNCIL

Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 1 to 3 p.m.

TOWN BOARD MEETING

Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

EMERGENCY MEDICAL SERVICES

ADVISORY BOARD

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE – PUBLIC WORKSHOP AND HEARING

(IN-PERSON) AMERICAN LEGION

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.