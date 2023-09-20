Daily Update: Affordable housing workshops set for Saturday: Sessions for contractors and the public
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 20, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Affordable housing workshops set for Saturday: Sessions for contractors and the public
Across the Moat: Movies and more as North Fork Arts comes alive at Greenport Theater
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves soccer star is helping turn program around
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘High House’ in Peconic is now on historic registry
NORTHFORKER
Picking up the Pieces: Maria Maroni keeps her husband’s legacy alive in Southold
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Chicken-chorizo chili