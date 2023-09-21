Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter scores with prizes in national newspaper contest

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, September 21, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter scores with prizes in national newspaper contest

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Calls for accountability after racist slur at Riverhead football game

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Curtain set to rise on North Fork Arts Center in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

An A to Z Guide to the Food of the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Fall into unique films, fun music, and a 375th birthday on the South Fork’s first autumn weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

