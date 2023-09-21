Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Sept. 21, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:30 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, will meet in September, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059.

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder.

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059.

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

Mashomack Fall Seedlings, 3 – 4:30 p.m. Learn about different animals and habitats at the preserve, with crafts, snacks and/or exploring trails. Ages 4-8. Please email [email protected] to register.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Dinosaur Footprints (Ages 0-5), 1 p.m., Library. Using paint to put down the prints so be prepared to get you and your new prehistoric friend (which you get to keep) a little messy.Visit silibrary.org to register.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

Ramen Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m., Library. Put together your own ramen bowls (vegetarian options available) and try out all kinds of different flavors. Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

The Hank Williams Century Featuring Tennessee Walt, 6 p.m. To marks the 100th birthday of singer/songwriter Hank Williams, “Tennessee Walt” sings and tells the story behind the classics such as “I Saw the Light,” “Hey, Good-Looking,” and “Jambalaya.” Visit silibrary.org to register for this program.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

Mashomack Coastal Cleanup, 9 – 11 a.m. Come out for a day of volunteering to clean up our coastline — help keep our environment free of litter and protect marine life.

Sylvester Manor History & Heritage Tour, 10-10:45 a.m., 80 N. Ferry Rd. Learn about the three cultures that came together in 1651 when Shelter Island was established. Visit sylvestermanor.org for information and tickets: $25 each.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

Autumnal Equinox Shellfish Paddle, 3– 4:30 p.m. Celebrating the arrival of autumn by paddling along a quiet coast; venture to Log Cabin Creek and learn about the importance of shellfish in our coastal waters from Kate Rossi-Snook of Cornell Cooperative Extension. Please email [email protected] to register.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The tours will take place every Monday. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. from The Shelter Island History Center. Tickets are $40 per person and should be purchased in advance by visiting shelterislandhistorical.org After the tour, guests are invited inside The History Center to visit current exhibits in the Havens House Museum.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, Sept. 21, 9 to 10 a.m.

BUDGET DISCUSSIONS – WORK SESSION

Thursday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN UPDATE – PUBLIC WORKSHOP AND HEARING

(IN-PERSON) AMERICAN LEGION

Saturday, Sept. 23, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE – CANCELED

Monday, Sept. 25, 6:30 p.m.

FIRE DISTRICT MEETING

Monday, September 25, 7:30 p.m.

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Tuesday, Sept. 26, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA HEARING

Wednesday, September 27, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.