Shelter Island’s three varsity cross country runners after their race at Indian Island State Park on Sept. 19. From left, Noah Green, Susie Kane and Henry Springer. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The Shelter Island School cross country team ran against Southold on Sept. 19 at Indian Island County Park.

Henry Springer was the first Islander in with a time of 22:30, followed by Noah Green with a time of 23:43.

Freshman Henry Springer, declares his spot as Shelter Island’s top varsity runner for the second week in a row. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

In the girls’ race, Susie Kane finished with a time of 30:21.

Susie Kane on her way to the finish line. (Credit: Francesca Frasco)

The next race for the Islanders is back at Indian Island County Park against Port Jefferson on Tuesday, Sept. 26.