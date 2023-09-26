Daily Update: Shelter Island Police Department blotter
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 26, 2023
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport may delay planned vote on proposed zoning changes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Councilman Tim Hubbard seeks support for Calverton moratorium
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Orient Country Store is a small town shop with worldly gourmet offerings
SOUTHFORKER
Hamptons International Film Festival comes to East Hampton October 5
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
