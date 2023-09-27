Daily Update: Volunteers enhance Mashomack’s space, making nature more accessible

Volunteer Barb Vandenberg, left, helps Education and Outreach Coordinator Cindy Belt assemble the new benches at Mashomack. (Credit: Rebecca Kusa)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Volunteers enhance Mashomack’s space, making nature more accessible

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Murder trial ends with conviction of Riverhead man

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New family medicine practice opens in Mattituck

NORTHFORKER

A new pop-up brings pizza back to Southold General

SOUTHFORKER

Cook This Now! Honeynut-Tahini Dip

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

