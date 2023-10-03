Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Oct. 3, 2023

Shelter Island Police Department headquarters. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Those named in arrest reports or receiving police summonses have not been convicted of a crime. In court, the charges against them may be reduced or withdrawn or the defendants may be found not guilty.

ACCIDENTS

Gerson Danie Hernandez Concoba, Greenport, told police on Sept. 29 that he was making a left turn from Clinton Avenue to Summerfield Place when he lost control of his pickup truck due to slippery conditions. He hit a Verizon telephone pole, breaking it in half, and causing over $1,000 damage to the front end of his vehicle.

The air bag was deployed and an Emergency Medical Services team was on standby; there were no injuries reported and the driver and a passenger refused further medical attention. The vehicle had to be towed.

On Sept. 28, Kevin J. Springer reported he was driving west on Manwaring Road when a deer ran into the front driver’s-side quarter panel, causing over $1,000 in damage.

OTHER REPORTS

Police conducted five distracted driving, radar enforcement and traffic stops in the Center and Heights on Sept. 26, 27, 28, 30 and Oct. 1, resulting in one warning.

On Sept. 25 a caller reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill in the Heights. Also on the 25th, a tree limb was blocking lanes of traffic in the Center; an officer removed it.

On the 26th, a 30-foot boat broke off from its anchor and floated into Coecles Harbor. A marine unit located the boat and towed it to a town mooring in Congdon’s Creek.

A complainant visited police headquarters on Sept. 26 to report receiving threatening text messages. The person was advised to contact police if any other suspicious activity is observed.

A verbal domestic dispute was reported on the South Ferry on Sept. 27. The person declined to press charges for harassment. An inflatable dinghy was found on a private beach in West Neck. It will be moved onto the Perlman Music Center property.

Also on the 27th, police investigated when an unknown person came to the back door of a Center residence. It turned out that the person was inspecting a house for an insurance company.

A tree and wires were reported down in Silver Beach on Sept. 29; PSEG was notified, and an officer restricted the area with cones. A driver told police he was headed for Crescent Beach when his GPS took him down a private lane in the Heights where he got stuck in the mud. The car was towed.

On Sept. 30, a caller told police there was loud, amplified music at the Ram’s Head Inn. An officer determined that the amplified sound was under the limit of the town’s code for noise and was unenforceable.

On Oct. 1, police investigated a report of a prior sexual assault.

An officer conducted an Environmental Conservation Law check on Ram Island on Oct.1; there were no violations, six people were fishing. A water leak was reported on a dock in Shorewood; an officer advised the caretaker.

In other incidents during the week: police performed court duty; attended to a false 911 call; provided an escort to South Ferry; presented a safety plan for the Shelter Island School; conducted a well-being check; and updated administrative reports.

ALARMS

The Shelter Island Fire Department responded to four fire alarms on Sept. 25, 29 and Oct. 1 in West Neck (three) and Dering Harbor. One was caused by steam from a spa room. A second set off an alarm while the owner was sawing tile in the basement. Because there was a high risk of carbon monoxide, an Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team was on standby. Steam from a shower may have caused the third and fourth alarms in West Neck.

ANIMALS

All about dogs: A dog at large in the Center was reported; the animal control officer (ACO) found the dog with the owner walking it. A dog at large in the Center was recognized by the ACO and returned home on its own. The ACO found a dog wandering near a Cartwright intersection and reunited it with the owner. Two dogs reported missing in the Center and Heights were assisted in the searches by the ACO until the dogs were found by their owners.

An injured goose in Westmoreland flew away as the ACO approached. The ACO was unable to locate an injured turkey in the Center. An injured raccoon in Hay Beach was captured and transported by the ACO to a wildlife rehabilitator. The victim of a cat bite in the Center was showing an infection and was advised to visit a doctor immediately. A turkey with bird pox was taken to a vet for euthanasia.

AIDED CASES

EMS teams transported three people to Eastern Long Island Hospital on Sept. 27, 28 and 29. A case on Sept 28 declined further medical attention.