Daily Update: Lack of pharmacists curtails drugstore hours
Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Lack of pharmacists curtails drugstore hours
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport bar Whiskey Wind changes hands
High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead holds ribbon cutting for new Town Hall
High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Oyster Farmers will share their shellfish during Long Island Oyster Week
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of October 6
SOUTHFORKER
New Bob Dylan “bible” previewed in Bridgehampton
Southside Sips: Montauk Yacht Club’s The End
