Daily Update: Lack of pharmacists curtails drugstore hours

The Shelter Island Heights Pharmacy. (Credit: Reporter File Photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Oct. 6, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Lack of pharmacists curtails drugstore hours

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport bar Whiskey Wind changes hands

High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead holds ribbon cutting for new Town Hall

High school sports round up: Oct. 6, 2023

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Oyster Farmers will share their shellfish during Long Island Oyster Week

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of October 6

SOUTHFORKER

New Bob Dylan “bible” previewed in Bridgehampton

Southside Sips: Montauk Yacht Club’s The End

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.