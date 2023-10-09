Daily Update: Call for Presidential Scholar nominations

Shelter Island School (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 9, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Call for Presidential Scholar nominations

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Narcan rescue stations expanding across Southold

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Town budget will increase spending by 8.7%

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Harvest at Palmer Vineyards

SOUTHFORKER

With John David Rose Architect, the past and present meet in the details

