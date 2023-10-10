Daily Update: Shelter Island Justice Court

Shelter Island Justice Hall. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Justice Court

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Shoreham-Wading River’s win streak ends with tough road loss against Islip

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Tuckers wrap up road trip with dominant win against Port Jefferson

Photos: First Fridays returns for one night only on Love Lane

NORTHFORKER

Lieb Cellars in Cutchogue sold to longtime winemaker Russell Hearn

North Fork Dream Home: Modern yet warm Cutchogue ranch

SOUTHFORKER

4 spots to pick apples and pumpkins in the Hamptons

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.