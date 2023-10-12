Daily Update: Observers charge wetlands vote illegal

Shelter Island Town Hall (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Observers charge wetlands vote illegal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school superintendent, administrator disciplined in separate incidents

Real Estate Transfers: October 12, 2023

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

An abrupt turnabout for Mattituck Marketplace

Real Estate Transfers: October 12, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Fall Fashion, North Fork Style

Our guide to Long Island winery tasting rooms

SOUTHFORKER

Eelgrass, art, history and horror movies offer a balanced activity set for this weekend

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.