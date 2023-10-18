Candidates’ debate set for Sunday

(Courtesy illustration)

Two candidates for supervisor and four candidates seeking two open seats for Town Board will be decided in voting on Nov. 7. The League of Women Voters of the Hamptons, Shelter Island and the North Fork will co-sponsor a debate with the Shelter Island Association on Sunday, Oct. 22, at the Shelter Island School auditorium to give residents the chance to hear from the candidates so they can cast their ballots, confident in their choices.

The session is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. and attendees will have an opportunity to write questions on cards the moderator will pose.

The candidates for town supervisor are Democrat Gordon Gooding and Republican Amber Brach-Williams.

Ms. Brach-Williams is the candidate for supervisor on the Republican and Conservative party lines. She is the current deputy supervisor in Democratic Supervisor Gerry Siller’s administration and held that post previously for former Republican supervisor Gary Gerth.

Mr. Gooding is chairman of the Community Preservation Fund Advisory Board that has been responsible for helping to purchase with 2% real estate transfer tax money sites throughout the town for passive recreation, not development.

As for the Town Board seats, Republican and Conservative parties have chosen former supervisor Art Williams and former town police officer Tom Cronin. They face opposition from two Democrats — former councilman Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett, whose service to Sylvester Manor has included being on the Finance and Audit Committee and Governance Committee. Until recently, he was a member of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee.

There are two write-in candidates who won’t be on the stage in line with the League’s policy.

Mike Gaynor has launched a write-in campaign for supervisor and former councilman Paul Shepherd is seeking to return to the Town Board, having just launched his own write-in campaign.

Both have had stories about their candidacies in the Reporter — Mr. Gaynor in the issue of Sept. 14 and Mr. Shepherd in this issue. Both are also being invited along with the candidates whose names appear on the ballot to submit brief statements “in their own words” for a Reporter story prior to the election.

For those who prefer to vote early, Islanders can cast their ballots at the Community Center on Oct. 28, 29 or 30 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; On Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.; on Nov. 2 or 3 from noon to 8 p.m.; or Nov. 4 or 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fraud alert

The New York State Board of Elections issued an alert to voters in September advising people have been going door-to-door claiming to be from County Boards of Elections and confronting residents about their registration status. They have been accusing residents of wrongdoing, saying their names appear in the state voter database as fraudulent voters.

The Suffolk Board of Elections statement said officials there are aware of an incident where individuals posing as staff sought to verify a voter’s identity and requested to see the voter’s driver’s license.

The Suffolk County Board of Elections staff is not visiting voters’ homes to verify their registration and is not going door-to-door to request proof of identification. Such incidents should be reported to the Suffolk County Board of Elections at 631-852-4500. If there are photos taken through security devices, the Board is asking for them to be forwarded to police.