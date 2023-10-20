Daily Update: Win against Ross gives JV soccer team 4-1-1 record

Nathan Cronin goes for the steal against Ross School’s team captain.

Here are the headlines for Friday, October 20, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Win against Ross gives JV soccer team 4-1-1 record

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Three months on, the search for Gigi continues

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Vail-Leavitt Music Hall back in the hands of Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

Autumn eats: The bounty of the harvest season warms and wows in these three recipes

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Baron’s Cove Harvest Moon Martini

