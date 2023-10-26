Work continues on Shelter Island’s Comprehensive Plan revisions

(Credit: Courtesy photo)

Since the Sept. 23 forum and public hearing on the Comprehensive Plan draft, the Task Force and Comp Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC) have had several sessions to pour through chapters of the draft and comments submitted by the public.

With 11 chapters in total to be reviewed before a revision is sent to consultants from BFJ Planning for incorporation of changes, it appears highly unlikely that the draft could reach the current Town Board prior to the end of this year.

It’s what Councilwoman Meg Larsen, a Comp Plan Task Force leader, has been insisting on, when asked if this Town Board or the next would be making the decision to adopt a new Comprehensive Plan.

Ms. Larsen reiterated that reality at Tuesday’s work session, saying she can’t predict the future. But the holiday season will certainly slow the pace of activities from late November with Thanksgiving followed by Hanukkah, Christmas and New Years, she can’t see how the work the Comp Plan group has to do could be completed before the end of the year.

What has come out in the weeks since the forum is an agreement on strengthening language to make it clear to those referencing the plan that it’s intended to guide actions. Any abandonment of the plan recommendations would have to be backed up with a comprehensive explanation of why the plan was being ignored.

In the most recent two Comp Plan meetings there was discussion about data, some of which is simply not available.

Practically everyone questions numbers from the last U.S. Census and some adjustments were made by consultants based on information gathered from other sources, such as school enrollments.

There was a reminder that the town’s housing plan is an addendum to the draft and rather than repeating recommendations already in the plan, that should be referenced.

Given that the Census reflected information gathered during the pandemic, Task Force member and Councilwoman BJ Ianfolla said it’s likely to take at least five years to discover whether some numbers were temporary or started a trend in terms of Island population.

There was a lot of discussion about changes in the Town Zoning Code. What the plan won’t recommend is spot zoning that would apply to individual applications seeking changes to accommodate a particular use. Nor will it recommend creation of a hotel zone or marina zone.

The plan will strengthen environmental protections, especially in terms of Near Shore and Peninsula Overlay District areas.

The Comp Plan group has reviewed most public recommendations pertaining to the first four chapters that came from the public during the Sept. 23 forum and written comments received up to Oct. 15.

There remain seven more chapters to review thoroughly before revisions are sent to the consultants for an updated draft.

Meetings have not yet been scheduled, awaiting word from members about open dates to assure a quorum.

Ms. Larsen advised the public to check the town website where additional meeting dates will be posted as soon as they are determined.