Shelter Island Library budget passes with ease

(Reporter file)

Voters demonstrated a solid endorsement of Shelter Island Library’s 2024 budget plan Saturday.

The $956,161 budget, of which $780,806 will come from property taxes, won the day with 139 votes supporting the spending plan and 24 opposing it.

“It was a good day for us,” Library Director Terry Lucas said.

A property owner with a median priced home assessed at $836,000 will see an estimated $7.87 increase in taxes to support the library.

Of those who turned down the budget, 16 voted in person and eight cast absentee ballots.

Ms. Lucas noted that 163 voters was a lot for a library vote, but thought since Saturday was the first day for early voting in the town election at the Community Center, a number just crossed over to cast ballots on the library budget.

“We’re excited to see what the next year is going to bring,” Ms. Lucas said. She is working with architects and contractors on the final design for the library expansion and financing of the $9.1 million project.

The budget for 2024 is not related to the expansion project, but Ms. Lucas said she had been concerned that some who opposed the project might turn down the budget this year.

Budgets after 2024 will contain payments for the expansion, some part of which is expected to be bonded.

The 2024 spending proposal is $34,010 higher than the current year’s budget, with increases largely resulting in higher costs of health insurance premiums and small salary hikes, according to Ms. Lucas.