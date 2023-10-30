Town Board honors two volunteers — Proclamations go to Chrissy Gross and John Needham

(Credit: Courtesy illustration)

The Town Board honored two public servants at the Oct. 24 work session with proclamations and standing ovations for their long dedication to the Island.

Christine “Chrissy” Gross was a school crossing guard for 30 years and patrolled parks and beaches for debris, serving the Police Department, Supervisor Gerry Siller said. Ms. Gross passed away in September of this year.

Flower girl Makayla Cronin with mom Susan presents a gift to Chrissy Gross in December 2014 on her last day after 31 years as the Shelter Island School’s crossing guard. At her retirement on New Year’s Eve 2014, the Town presented her with a proclamation thanking her for her decades of service, with then-supervisor Jim Dougherty, calling her “one of the most stalwart citizens of Shelter Island.” (Credit: Beverlea Walz)

In addtition, given her work with friends to organize Halloween candy distribution along Smith Street, the supervisor said he is declaring this Halloween and every Halloween going forward to Ms. Gross.

Councilman Jim Colligan stepped up to honor former Waterways Management Advisory Council chairman John Needham for his extraordinary knowledge and experience. “I couldn’t be prouder of this man,” Mr. Colligan said. The councilman has been a liaison to the WMAC for the past eight years.

John Needham, left, with CoucilmanJim Colligan, was honored recently for his service to Shelter Island.

Mr. Needham joined the WMAC in March 1997 and became chairman in 2008. He has been a member of the Ferry Study Group since 2011. The proclamation honored him for “tirelessly working to support the importance of our waterways and the vital role they play” in the Island’s economy. Mr. Needham is credited with the ability to find compromises and to improve the quality of life.

“For his loyal service to the residents of Shelter Island, it is fitting and proper that John is recognized for his dedicated service,” Mr. Colligan said.

Mr. Needham said he was “truly surprised” by the recognition and noted he didn’t do the job alone. He credited the other WMAC members with whom he has worked, the liaisons to the Council and Town Board members for their support through the years.

He also thanked previous WMAC chairmen and told the Town Board it’s time for them to appoint the next generation of stewards of the waterways.

He also noted the Island depends on the volunteer services of its many committee and advisory board members, firefighters and EMTs and said he has been honored to be one of the town’s volunteers.