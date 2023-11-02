Daily Update: Shelter Island Reporter endorsements for Election 2023

(Credit: Peter Waldner)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, November 2, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter endorsements for Election 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New York Wildfire & Incident Management Academy trains future heroes

East End bald eagles, population rebuild leads to common sightings

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold candidates make closing bids as Election Day nears

2023 fall run fishing a ‘mixed bag’

NORTHFORKER

Our fall home issue is now on newsstands

SOUTHFORKER

Itadakimasu at Hen of the Woods

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.