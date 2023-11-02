Shelter Island Calendar of Events: Nov. 2, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSync with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 -SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 11

Air Dry Clay Ornaments (Ages 2+), Library. Perfect craft for little ones. Cookie cutter recommended, but not required.Visit silibrary.org to register for kits to pick up.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Oreo Turkeys (Ages 6+), 3 p.m., Library. Make Oreos look seasonable by decorating them and making them look turkey-tastic. Visit silibrary.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9

Mashomack Seedlings: Nocturnal Nature: 3 – 4:30 p.m. Explore the natural world; learn about different animals and habitats at the preserve. Activities will include crafts, snacks and/or exploring trails. Ages 4-8. Advanced registration is required at [email protected].

Over the Garden Wall Watch Party (Ages 10+), 4 p.m. Library. Spooky scenes, snacks and painting Greg-approved rocks. 2 hours long. (Rated PG) Visit silibrary.org to register.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

NOVEMBER 2-5

Early voting, Community Center, Nov. 2-3, 12-8 p.m.; Nov. 4-5, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 5

Ram’s Head Inn, The Dick Behrke Quintet featuring John Ludlow, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Access to current exhibits provided after the tour. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

CAST food van, 61 Cobbetts Lane, 4- 6 p.m.

The Russian Revolution, 7 p.m. (Zoom by Library) This year marks the 100th anniversary of the end of the Russian Revolution and the birth of the USSR. Join Historian Martin H. Levinson in discussing this momentous event and the impact it has had on global affairs in the 21st century. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7

Election Day, 6 a.m. – 9 p.m., Shelter Island School.

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Author Talk— Sara Penner: The London Séance, 7 p.m. (Zoom by Library) Join NY Times best-seller Sara Penner and moderator Erin Coughlin for this Q & A discussion about Ms. Penner’s new book The London Séance Society. Sarah Penner’s debut novel, The Lost Apothecary, is a New York Times bestseller. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

WATER QUALITY IMPROVEMENT ADVISORY BOARD

Thursday, November 2, 6- 7 p.m.

BOARD OF ETHICS

Monday, November 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

WMAC

Monday, November 6, 6 to 8 p.m.

ELECTION DAY – TOWN OFFICES CLOSED

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

TOWN BOARD WORK SESSION

Wednesday, November 8, 1 to 3 p.m.

ZBA WORK SESSION

Wednesday, November 8, 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY HOUSING BOARD Thursday, November 9, 7 to 8 p.m.