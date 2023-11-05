Shelter Island By the Numbers: Nov. 5, 2023
8
Local candidates face challengers in Tuesday’s election — three for supervisor and five for two open Town Board seats
4
Days remain to cast ballots during the early voting period that ends Sunday evening
139-24
Vote tally on Saturday approving the Shelter Island Library 2024 budget
2
Public servants — John Needham and Christine “Chrissy” Gross — were honored by the Town Board for their lengthy volunteer efforts on behalf of the community
11
Advisory committees and boards no longer required to have a quorum necessary in person in order to conduct business as long as there is a majority of members either attending meetings in person or through a virtual connection
26
Players showed up on a cloudy October day to participate in the annual Old Timers game, raising money to provide sponsorship of the Island’s Little League