Daily Update: Shelter Island Town Board raises fees for two boards and dock applications
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 6, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sonia Spar named Spanish-speaking community service worker for Southold Town
Annual Walk4Valor raises money to help vets and their families
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Simonsen family named Grand Marshals for 2024 St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Letters to the Editor: We must decide who to trust on EPCAL
Take a walk with llamas at Long Island Yarn and Farm
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Town Board raises fees for two boards and dock applications
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon stroll at 67 Steps Beach
SOUTHFORKER
Light it up! Montauk Lighthouse brings back historic Fresnel lens tonight
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.