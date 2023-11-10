Daily Update

Daily Update: World War II Shelter Island vets recall service

By Reporter Staff

Last year’s traditional raising of Old Glory by Island children on Veterans Day at the American Legion Post. Helping out are Marine Corps veteran Mitchell Clark, left, and former Post Commander Dave Clark. (Credit: Ambrose Clancy)

Here are the headlines for Friday, November 10, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

World War II Shelter Island vets recall service: Vivid memories of combat

Shelter Island Reporter Letters to the Editor: Nov. 10, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Community School moves to Cutchogue

East End Food Market kicks off holiday season Nov. 11

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Popular Shamrock Christmas Tree Farm in Mattituck shutters for the season due to lack of Fraser trees

Opening of season proves bay scallops are hard to find

After six wet weekends, the apple farmers are hurting

NORTHFORKER

Get fresh oysters 24/7 with Little Ram Oyster Co.’s Oyster Automat

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of November 10

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Calissa’s When in Crete

Winemaker Rich Olsen-Harbich’s new book explores eastern Long Island viticulture

Related Content