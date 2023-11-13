Daily Update: Shelter Island Ethics Board is empowered
Here are the headlines for Monday, November 13 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Ethics Board is empowered
Training with Shelter Island’s Trent: A balancing act
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Shoreham-Wading River punches ticket into Suffolk County Championship
Shoreham-Wading River girls soccer team advances to state finals after win over New Hartford
Opening of season proves bay scallops are hard to find
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The American chestnut makes a comeback
Grumman veterans struggle to maintain aircraft legacy
Retired teacher and Gigi’s owner among this year’s Mattituck High School’s Wall of Honor inductees
NORTHFORKER
Native habitat: dialing into garden design, naturally, with Living Lands
One Minute on the North Fork: Aldo’s Coffee Co.
SOUTHFORKER
Gurney’s hosts annual Girls Night Out this Saturday night
Levain Bakery in Wainscott to release their new holiday cookie flavor
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
