Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of Events: Nov. 16, 2023

EVERY WEEK

AA meetings: Keep It Simple & Early Birds Meeting in person at 7 a.m, Monday through Friday. Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m. Saturdays 7:30 p.m., St. Mary’s Church.

Alignment & Base with Callie: Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. Community Center.*

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable: Tuesdays, 4 p.m., Library, In person & Zoom. silibrary.org

CoreSyn with Trent: Tuesdays and Saturdays, 8 a.m. Community Center.*

Functional Fitness with Susan: Tuesdays & Thursdays, 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Intermediate French Conversation: Thursdays, 11 a.m., Library. In person & Zoom, register at silibrary.org

Knitting Group: Thursday, 4:30 p.m. In person at the library, register at silibrary.org.

Mah Jongg: Mondays, 10 a.m., Library, register at silibrary.org.

Nia with Jeanne – Mondays & Wednesdays 5:15 p.m., Saturdays 9:15 a.m. Community Center.*

Tai Chi with Denise Gillies: 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Library, Zoom. silibrary.org

Yoga with Dawn: Thursdays 5 p.m. & Sunday 8 a.m., Community Center.*

Zumba Gold with Susan: Mondays and Fridays, 9 a.m., Tuesday, 5:30 p.m., Community Center.*

*Adult Fitness Classes at Community Center: $10 per class; $55 10-class pack.

SENIOR CENTER PROGRAMS

Care Giver Support Group, call 631-749-1059 for information.

Chair Yoga w. Jean Lawless, Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Coffee and Games, Thursdays, 10:30 a.m. – 12 noon

Community Trips, please call Kelly at 631-749-4111 for more information

Home Delivered Meals Program: Call Kelly at 631-749-0805 x3 or 631-749-4111 to sign-up or see if you are eligible.

Mah-Jongg, Mondays & Fridays, 1-4 p.m.

Movies @ Cinema 114, Tuesdays, 1 p.m. Call to sign-up: 631-749-1059

Seated Functional Fitness: Thursdays, 11-11:45 a.m., Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Tuesdays, 11-11:45 a.m. on Zoom, [email protected]

Seated Zumba Gold: Thursdays 2:15-3 p.m. in person at the Senior Center with Susan Binder

Silver Circle: Wednesdays, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., call 631-749-1059

Stretch and Movement with Ann, Mondays and Fridays 10-11 a.m.

Watercolor: Tuesdays, 10 a.m.

If you would like a ride to any programs, please call the Senior Center at 631-749-1059.

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

Slime Time (Ages 6+), Library, 3 p.m. Foam beads, glitter, shaving cream and more to make the perfect kind of slime. Visit silibrary.org to register.

DIY Mugs & Mug Pies (All Ages), 5 p.m. Use the heat press to design mugs using your own pictures or design one of your own. Visit silibrary.org to register.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

DIY Mugs & Mug Pies (All Ages), 2:30 p.m. Use the heat press to design mugs using your own pictures or design one of your own. Visit silibrary.org to register.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21 – SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Paper Sloth Pumpkin (Ages 6+) Super cute sloths are easy to make and the perfect craft for post-holiday afternoons. Visit silibrary.org to request a take-and-make kit.

ADULT/FAMILY PROGRAMS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 16

DIY Fall Centerpiece, 1 p.m., Library. Create a Thanksgiving centerpiece for use throughout the season. Supplies are limited so be sure to register early at silibrary.org

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

Friday Night Dialogue – Norman Rockwell Lecture by Michael Rodgers, 7 p.m. (Zoom) The Thanksgiving Picture or Freedom of Want is one of Norman Rockwell’s most famous and recognizable works. Learn more about the evolution of Rockwell’s illustrations and the complicated legacy his works evoke. Register at silibrary.org

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 18

The 4th Annual “Everything but the Turkey” Event, 9 a.m.- 12 noon. Pick up your free box of Thanksgiving dinner supplies (while supplies last) at the Presbyterian Church. Contact Mia DiOrio at 631-903-1260 for questions.

Flu Shot Clinic, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Pharmacists will be at the Library Community Room to administer flu shots. You will need a copy of your health insurance information, a picture ID, and a completed consent form. Consent forms will be available at the library if you would like to pick one up ahead of time. Call 631-749-0042 to reserve a time slot.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 20

Magical History Tour, offered by Shelter Island Historical Society, a one-plus hour guided tour of sites and scenes steeped in Shelter Island history. The mini bus leaves at 10 a.m. every Monday from The Shelter Island History Center. Access to current exhibits provided after the tour. Tickets are $40. Purchase at shelterislandhistorical.org

CAST food van, 3-6 p.m. 61 Cobbetts Lane.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Thanksgiving Charcuterie Plate, 1 p.m. Create a beautiful and delicious plate which includes cheese, meats, nuts, crackers, and more fun snacks to take home.The fee is $25 and should be paid in advance when you register at the library. Space is limited so sign up early.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

Shakespeare in Community Online – The Tempest, 12:30 p.m. (Zoom) Prospero’s slave, Caliban, plots to rid himself of his master. Register at silibrary.org.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

Mystery Book Club – The Searcher by Tana French, 5:30 p.m. (Zoom) Retired Chicago Detective Cal Hooper moves to a remote village in rural Ireland. Cal soon discovers that even in the most idyllic small town, secrets lie hidden and trouble can come calling at his door. Register at silibrary.org.

TOWN MEETINGS

Visit shelterislandtown.us/town-events to access each Board/Committee homepage for updated meeting information, agendas, discussion documents and Zoom link.

GREEN OPTIONS COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 16, 9 – 10 a.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Thursday, November 16, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

WEST NECK WATER BOARD

Friday, November 17, 3 to 4 p.m.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Friday, November 17, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

WATER ADVISORY COMMITTEE

Monday, November 20, 2 to 3:30 p.m.