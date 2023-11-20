Daily Update: Thanksgiving feast open to all at Center Fire House
Here are the headlines for Monday Nov. 20, 2023:
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Thanksgiving feast at Center Fire House open to all
Absentee ballots confirm: Amber-Brach Williams elected supervisor
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
RISE partners with area college to combat suicide
Riverhead teachers take the court to support seniors
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
First look at Broad Cove preserve
Impact of Southold cops patrolling Fishers Island
NORTHFORKER
Where to see festive lights and holiday fun on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Hampton Eats has your holiday pies, pizza pies and more South Fork goodies