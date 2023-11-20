News

Daily Update: Thanksgiving feast open to all at Center Fire House

By Reporter Staff

(Credit: Reporter file)

Here are the headlines for Monday Nov. 20, 2023:

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Thanksgiving feast at Center Fire House open to all

Absentee ballots confirm: Amber-Brach Williams elected supervisor

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

RISE partners with area college to combat suicide

Riverhead teachers take the court to support seniors

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

First look at Broad Cove preserve

Impact of Southold cops patrolling Fishers Island

NORTHFORKER

Where to see festive lights and holiday fun on the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Hampton Eats has your holiday pies, pizza pies and more South Fork goodies

