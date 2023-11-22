Daily Update: Gimme Shelter — Street Smart
Here are the headlines for November 22, 2023.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Soldier lost in World War II finally laid to rest in Calverton
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Sarah Nappa reflects on her Southold Town Board term
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
NORTHFORKER
Endless Round Golf tees up in Mattituck
SOUTHFORKER
Cook This Now! Ginger B.A.M. muffins
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
