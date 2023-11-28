Daily Update: Shelter Island School Superintendent reveals budget numbers
Here are the headlines for November 28, 2023.
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island School Superintendent reveals budget numbers
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead Applebee’s raises more than $7,000 for Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck High School Lacrosse stars head for college teams
NORTHFORKER
Where to donate on the North Fork this Giving Tuesday
SOUTHFORKER
In honor of Giving Tuesday, try to give what you can
