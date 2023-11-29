Daily Update: Who’s calling? Careful, it could be a criminal

Thieves are swindling people out of thousands of dollars — sometimes of their life savings — by claiming to be family members in trouble.(Credit: Reporter file Photo)

Here are the headlines for November 29, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Who’s calling? Careful, it could be a criminal

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Jefferson Murphree returns to building and planning department after suspension

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town intends to purchase Coast Guard station on Fishers Island

NORTHFORKER

Hear that jingle? It’s time for the annual Cutchogue Holiday Stroll!

SOUTHFORKER

South Fork Dream Home: something new in ye olde whaling town

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.