Final Shelter Island vote ensures it’s all Amber

Amber Brach-Williams is the supervisor-elect of Shelter Island. (Credit: Charity Robey)

In one of the closest elections ever for town supervisor, Republican Amber Brach-Williams squeaked by Democratic challenger Gordon Gooding, according to final numbers issued by the Suffolk County Board of Elections.

Ms. Brach-Williams was elected with 803 votes to Mr. Gooding’s 758. She garnered 51.4% of the votes, to her challenger’s 48.6%.

Final tallies for the two open Town Board seats showed Democrats Albert Dickson and Benjamin Dyett as winners.

Mr. Dickson was the top vote-getter of all candidates with 841 ballots. Mr. Dyett received 778 votes. Republicans Tom Cronin received 715 votes and Art Williams, 484 votes.

Final numbers didn’t reveal votes for write-in candidates for supervisor Mike Gaynor, or Paul Shepherd, a write-in candidate for Town Board.

But there were 49 write-in votes for supervisor and 198 write-in votes for Town Board.