Daily Update: Catherine Stark arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs

Catherine Stark was elected to the Suffolk County Legislature for District 1, which includes Shelter Island. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for December 5, 2023.

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Catherine Stark, elected to the Suffolk County Legislature, arrested Sunday for driving while impaired by drugs

Shelter Island School junior varsity volleyball girls honing skills and playing hard

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Aguiar delivers final address as Riverhead Town Supervisor

Time to slow down: deer strikes are up in Suffolk County

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: Greenport’s 2023 Parade of Lights

Southold boys hoops team gets off to rocky start against East Rockaway

NORTHFORKER

Savor the flavor of Turkey at Southold Mediterranean Restaurant

SOUTHFORKER

New (local) whiskeys for holiday sipping

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

